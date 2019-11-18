Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jars NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 2:56 a.m. on Monday morning (Nov. 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 23.3 kilometers south-southwest of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 61.2 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County, a 2 in Hualien County, and a 2 in New Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.



CWB map of earthquake in Yilan.