National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/18 05:29
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255
Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206
Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157
Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday's Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.