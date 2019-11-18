Parent Mirna Herrera kneels with her daughters Liliana, 15, and Alexandra, 16 at the Central Park memorial for the Saugus High School victims in Santa...
This undated photo provided by the Muehlberger family shows Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15. She is one of two students who died when Nathaniel Tennosuke ...
Emily Boyle, a senior at Valencia High School brings flowers at a memorial near Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A ...
A Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff's vehicle patrols the surroundings of the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Investigat...
Deputy James Callahan, at podium, takes questions from the media at a news conference at the station Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Cal...
Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean, far left, Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff Alex Villanueva, left, Detective Daniel Finn, at podium, and Deputy James Cal...
Doctors at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills tell reporters they treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday's shoo...
Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Vale...
Students embrace during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus High School Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif....
Jessica Dumont, a former student at Saugus High School, places balloons on a makeshift memorial at Central Park in honor of the victims of a shooting ...
Members of Saugus High School's Air Force JUNIOR ROTC unit hold a moment of silence in memory of the victims of a shooting at the school earlier in th...
Flowers are placed in front of Saugus High School in the aftermath of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio...
Ella Cabigting is embraced by her father Emerson as they reunite following a shooting at Saugus High School that injured several people, Thursday, Nov...
Medical personnel load an injured person into an ambulance outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., after a student gunman opened fire at ...
Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose...
Student Sayla David, 12, holds thank you signs for first responders outside the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A ...
Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff Alex Villanueva expresses his condolences for the victims of the shooting at Saugus High School at a news conference at th...
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating online threats against schools near the Los Angeles-area high school where a 16-year-old boy shot and killed two classmates and wounded three others.
Sheriff’s officials said Sunday that investigators have not found any of the threats made on social media to be credible.
Meanwhile detectives are searching for a motive for the killings carried out Thursday by Nathaniel Berhow at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The teen shot himself and later died. Authorities say Berhow didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology.
A wounded 14-year-old girl was released from the hospital Friday. A 15-year-old girl remains hospitalized in good condition.
Officials didn’t say how many recent threats are being investigated. Additional law enforcement will be posted at schools Monday.