All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 20 12 3 5 29 70 53 Montreal 20 11 5 4 26 72 62 Florida 20 10 5 5 25 74 74 Buffalo 19 10 6 3 23 58 55 Toronto 22 9 9 4 22 71 77 Tampa Bay 17 9 6 2 20 64 59 Ottawa 20 8 11 1 17 55 66 Detroit 22 7 12 3 17 51 82 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 15 3 4 34 84 67 N.Y. Islanders 18 14 3 1 29 58 42 Carolina 20 12 7 1 25 70 59 Pittsburgh 20 11 7 2 24 67 50 Philadelphia 20 10 6 4 24 61 60 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 8 2 18 60 66 New Jersey 19 7 8 4 18 50 69 Columbus 19 7 8 4 18 45 63 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 21 12 4 5 29 62 61 Colorado 20 12 6 2 26 73 59 Winnipeg 21 12 8 1 25 59 64 Dallas 21 11 8 2 24 55 52 Nashville 19 9 7 3 21 70 66 Chicago 19 8 7 4 20 57 58 Minnesota 20 7 11 2 16 53 69 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 22 13 6 3 29 71 61 Arizona 21 12 7 2 26 61 49 Vancouver 21 10 7 4 24 69 59 Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 60 64 Anaheim 21 10 9 2 22 57 59 San Jose 21 10 10 1 21 63 73 Vegas 21 9 9 3 21 62 65 Los Angeles 20 8 11 1 17 53 72

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 3, Calgary 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 3

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 1

Washington 3, Boston 2, SO

New Jersey 4, Montreal 3, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 7, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Vancouver 4, OT

San Jose 4, Detroit 3, SO

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.