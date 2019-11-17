TAIPEI(Taiwan News) – Taiwan super model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) tied the knot with Japanese boy band member Akira at a wedding held in the island nation’s southwestern city of Tainan on Sunday (Nov. 17), ceremoniously ending her single status that had long been a subject of interest for her fans and the media, according to a CNA report on Sunday (Nov. 17).

Born on Nov. 29, 1974, Lin, who made a splash in the modeling industry with her tall, slim stature, charming look, and sweet voice, has been dubbed “Taiwan’s first super model.”

Lin, 44, began to make inroads into the movie industry in 2008 when she played a role in the movie “Red Cliff.” Since then she has starred in several films, including “Red Cliff Part II,” “Say Yes,” and “The Monkey King 3.” She also cooperated with Japanese actor Takuya Kimura for Japanese TV drama “Moon Lovers,” which was first broadcast in 2010.

The supermodel has also been a philanthropist and devoted herself to charity work over the years. She established the Chiling Charity Foundation in 2011 to help children and young people realize their dreams.

However, Lin’s love life had been filled with rumors of puzzling relationships that didn’t go anywhere, until she struck up a romance with Akira in 2018, CNA report. Akira, who is seven years younger than his wife, met Lin in 2011 when they worked together for a stage play, according to CNA.

The couple announced their marriage on June 6 this year, which came as a surprise to the entertainment circle and her fans.

In her marriage announcement, Lin wrote, “Some people said, ‘Love is a split second gift.’I think it takes courage, tolerance, unselfishness, compromises to turn the split second into a lifetime of company.”

The supermodel described her husband as “enthusiastic, hard working, pleasant, and kind,” and her father, Lin Fan-nan (林繁男), praised his son-in-law for being tall in stature and having a modest manner and a good personality, the news outlet reported.

In Akira’s eyes, Lin is full of merits. He said during Sunday’s wedding that given the fact that the world has a population of several billions, being able to meet and marry Lin Chi-ling is the arrangement of fate.

(CNA photo)

(Lin Chih-ling office photo)

(Photo provide by Lin Chih-ling's agent)