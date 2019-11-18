Over 13,000 chickens raised on a farm in Yunlin County were culled Sunday after a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed a day earlier.

About 13,220 eight-month old chickens at the farm in Baozhong Township were culled and blanket disinfection operations conducted to prevent the virus from spreading further, said Liao Pei-chih (廖培志), a local government official responsible for animal and plant quarantine affairs.

The type of virus has yet to be disclosed.

Liao called on local chicken farmers to stay on high alert by restricting the movements of personnel and vehicles, while maintaining hygiene on their farms through the fall and winter-- peak bird flu season during which temperatures drop sharply in the morning and at night.