TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's first domestically built aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday (Nov. 17), followed by two U.S. and Japanese military vessels, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) has announced.

The north-to-south passage was closely monitored by Taiwan's navy, the ministry said.

The carrier, known as Type 002, is the largest warship ever built by China. Sunday marked its first appearance on the strategic waterway.

Another high-profile passage through the Taiwan Strait by a Chinese aircraft carrier was on June 25. It was the Soviet-built Liaoning's first such transit since undergoing a major refit last year.