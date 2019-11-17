To like or not at Instagram

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Instagram announced last week it would expand its test of hiding the number of “likes” as some users believe the company should offer the option of seeing the number or not.

Instagram tweeted from its official account on Thursday (Nov. 14) that test users would no longer see the total number of likes or views on photos and videos posted, unless they’re their own. The Facebook-owned company said there had been positive feedback from tests rolled out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand.

Nevertheless, the company said it was a fundamental change to Instagram. Hence, it decided to continue the test and learn more from its global community.

Instagram also emphasized that like counts are important to creators. As such it is looking at ways for creators to communicate value to their partners.

Some Instagram users said there should be the option of allowing users to decide whether they should show or hide the number of likes. Others said the platform should try to fix old issues, instead, while others wanted to see the likes.

Many users said certified accounts should have their counts made public because once this number is no longer available, it will significantly influence how attention is noted. However, others said eliminating the comparison of like counts would make the platform a friendlier environment.