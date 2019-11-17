TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 17-day 2019 Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show gets underway on Nov. 22 and will carry on until Dec. 8, according to a Friday (Nov. 15) news release on the Taipei Park and Street Light Office (PSLO) website.

The Public Works Department said that a cornucopia of chrysanthemum types will be on show, along with installation art pieces. PSLO added that art and cultural performances will take place at the amphitheater on weekends throughout the exhibition period.

PSLO spotlighted the Dec. 7 concert organized by the Everlight Cultural Foundation, featuring performances by soprano singer Chien Wen-hsiu (簡文秀), baritone Hsu Te-chung (許德崇), the Vintage Jazz Band (非比歐霸爵士樂團), and others.

For more information about the flower exhibition and the performances, refer to the flower show’s website or the C.K.S. Shilin Residence’s Facebook fan page.

Title: 2019 Shilin Residence Orchid Show

Duration: Nov. 22-Dec. 8

Opening hours: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the outdoor exhibition; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the indoor exhibition

Location: CKS Shilin Residence Park

Transportation:

Bus No. 260, 285, 606, 220 to Taipower North Branch Station

or MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line to Shilin Station (Exit 2), about 7 minutes walking

(All Taipei Park and Street Light Office photos)