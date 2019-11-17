In this photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, a white truffle dug from the earth by Carlo Olivero, who has been hunting for prized white truffles in t...
ALBA, Italy (AP) — Rising global temperatures are worrying truffle hunters around the Italian town of Alba, where the most prized specimens can fetch twice the price of gold.
This particularly warm October, eight out of 10 white truffles unearthed by Carlo Olivero with his trusty 3-year-old dog Steel were dark, withered and dried out.
To stave off the longer-term climate change impact on the production of the highly prized white truffle, experts have launched initiatives to better preserve the territory where they grow.
Alba has earned the moniker “white truffle capital of the world” for its particularly fragrant variety, its truffle fair each fall and annual charity auction. A truffle weighing 1,005 grams (2 pounds, 3.4 ounces) fetched 120,000 euros ($133,000) at the recent auction.
