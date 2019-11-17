  1. Home
Taiwan's Yushan greeted by season's first frost

Another northeasterly wind is forecast to arrive on Monday afternoon, with a minor dust storm also expected

  139
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/17 15:34
(Central Weather Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's tallest peak, Yushan, was greeted with the season's first frost on Sunday (Nov. 17) morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has announced.

CWB said the lowest air temperature in Yushan's Tataka area on Sunday morning was 5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the soil temperature registered 0 C, which led to the formation of frost.

Hikers and drivers are advised the roads are slippery, as temperature highs in the 20s cause the ice to melt faster. Also, visitors to Yushan's Tataka are advised to bring their own bottles of freshwater as it is the dry season and water is relatively scarce.

A northeasterly wind is forecast to arrive on Monday afternoon, with a minor dust storm also expected, resulting in poor air quality until Tuesday evening.

The video clip below shows Yushan's Tataka area roads (Credit: CWB)
Yushan
frost
snow
cold front

