TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan black sugar bubble milk tea is among the most popular food and drink choices in South Korea this year, according to a report released by the country’s Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, CNA reported on Saturday (Nov. 16).

Also, a popular Taiwan snack among South Koreans is traditional sponge cake, known as castella cake, according to CNA’s report. The Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation roundup looked at how the South Korean food industry has evolved over the past 10 years.

Taiwan’s bubble milk tea craze has been described by Japan’s media as “unstoppable,” according to CommonWealth Magazine, which reported customers had to line up for six hours at one store in Japan. The Express Wire website said Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are regions where bubble tea has "a dynamic role" in the market.

Recently, Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza launched bubble milk tea pizzas. This followed the introduction of the new pizza flavors at Taiwan’s Double 10 celebrations, at which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recommended trying the product.