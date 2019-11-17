All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 22 15 3 4 34 84 67 5-2-3 10-1-1 3-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 18 14 3 1 29 58 42 9-2-1 5-1-0 3-2-1 Boston 20 12 3 5 29 70 53 7-0-4 5-3-1 3-2-3 Montreal 20 11 5 4 26 72 62 6-3-1 5-2-3 3-2-1 Carolina 20 12 7 1 25 70 59 7-3-0 5-4-1 2-4-1 Florida 20 10 5 5 25 74 74 4-2-2 6-3-3 3-1-1 Pittsburgh 20 11 7 2 24 67 50 7-3-1 4-4-1 3-1-1 Philadelphia 20 10 6 4 24 61 60 6-1-3 4-5-1 4-2-2 Buffalo 19 10 6 3 23 58 55 6-2-2 4-4-1 4-2-0 Toronto 22 9 9 4 22 71 77 6-3-4 3-6-0 3-4-1 Tampa Bay 17 9 6 2 20 64 59 4-2-1 5-4-1 6-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 8 2 18 60 66 5-4-2 3-4-0 2-2-0 New Jersey 19 7 8 4 18 50 69 3-3-4 4-5-0 3-1-1 Columbus 19 7 8 4 18 45 63 4-5-1 3-3-3 2-2-1 Ottawa 20 8 11 1 17 55 66 6-4-0 2-7-1 2-3-0 Detroit 22 7 12 3 17 51 82 4-5-1 3-7-2 2-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 21 12 4 5 29 62 61 5-2-3 7-2-2 4-0-0 Edmonton 22 13 6 3 29 71 61 7-2-2 6-4-1 3-1-1 Colorado 20 12 6 2 26 73 59 6-2-1 6-4-1 3-3-0 Arizona 21 12 7 2 26 61 49 5-4-0 7-3-2 3-1-1 Winnipeg 21 12 8 1 25 59 64 5-5-1 7-3-0 3-1-0 Dallas 21 11 8 2 24 55 52 5-3-1 6-5-1 3-1-1 Vancouver 21 10 7 4 24 69 59 5-2-3 5-5-1 3-2-1 Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 60 64 6-2-2 4-7-1 3-4-1 Anaheim 21 10 9 2 22 57 59 6-4-2 4-5-0 3-4-0 Nashville 19 9 7 3 21 70 66 6-3-2 3-4-1 3-2-0 San Jose 21 10 10 1 21 63 73 7-4-0 3-6-1 3-4-0 Vegas 21 9 9 3 21 62 65 4-4-2 5-5-1 5-2-0 Chicago 19 8 7 4 20 57 58 5-3-2 3-4-2 1-1-1 Los Angeles 20 8 11 1 17 53 72 6-4-0 2-7-1 3-4-0 Minnesota 20 7 11 2 16 53 69 4-1-2 3-10-0 0-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Montreal 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 3, Calgary 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 3

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 1

Washington 3, Boston 2, SO

New Jersey 4, Montreal 3, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 7, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Vancouver 4, OT

San Jose 4, Detroit 3, SO

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.