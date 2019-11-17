|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|22
|15
|3
|4
|34
|84
|67
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|14
|3
|1
|29
|58
|42
|Boston
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|70
|53
|Montreal
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|72
|62
|Carolina
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|70
|59
|Florida
|20
|10
|5
|5
|25
|74
|74
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|67
|50
|Philadelphia
|20
|10
|6
|4
|24
|61
|60
|Buffalo
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|58
|55
|Toronto
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|71
|77
|Tampa Bay
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|64
|59
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|60
|66
|New Jersey
|19
|7
|8
|4
|18
|50
|69
|Columbus
|19
|7
|8
|4
|18
|45
|63
|Ottawa
|20
|8
|11
|1
|17
|55
|66
|Detroit
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|48
|78
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|62
|61
|Edmonton
|22
|13
|6
|3
|29
|71
|61
|Arizona
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|61
|49
|Winnipeg
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|59
|64
|Colorado
|19
|11
|6
|2
|24
|68
|55
|Dallas
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|55
|52
|Vancouver
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|65
|54
|Calgary
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|60
|64
|Anaheim
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|57
|59
|Nashville
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|70
|66
|Vegas
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|62
|65
|Chicago
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|57
|58
|San Jose
|20
|9
|10
|1
|19
|59
|70
|Los Angeles
|20
|8
|11
|1
|17
|53
|72
|Minnesota
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|53
|69
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Montreal 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1
|Saturday's Games
Carolina 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Arizona 3, Calgary 0
Dallas 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3
Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 3
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 1
Washington 3, Boston 2, SO
New Jersey 4, Montreal 3, OT
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago 7, Nashville 2
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.