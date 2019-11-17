Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards listens to pollster Zac McCrary, left, and David Turner, Communications Director of the Democratic Governor's Associat...
Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 20...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...
Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone signs a campaign banner as he greets supporters at a campaign stop in Shreveport, La., Frid...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards greets campaign workers in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same ...
Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...
Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s John Bel Edwards stuns GOP, wins reelection to a second term as the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.