All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 20 12 3 5 29 70 53 Montreal 20 11 5 4 26 72 62 Florida 20 10 5 5 25 74 74 Buffalo 19 10 6 3 23 58 55 Toronto 22 9 9 4 22 71 77 Tampa Bay 17 9 6 2 20 64 59 Ottawa 20 8 11 1 17 55 66 Detroit 21 7 12 2 16 48 78 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 15 3 4 34 84 67 N.Y. Islanders 18 14 3 1 29 58 42 Carolina 20 12 7 1 25 70 59 Pittsburgh 20 11 7 2 24 67 50 Philadelphia 20 10 6 4 24 61 60 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 8 2 18 60 66 Columbus 19 7 8 4 18 45 63 New Jersey 19 7 8 4 18 50 69 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 20 12 3 5 29 61 57 Winnipeg 21 12 8 1 25 59 64 Colorado 19 11 6 2 24 68 55 Dallas 21 11 8 2 24 55 52 Nashville 18 9 6 3 21 68 59 Chicago 18 7 7 4 18 50 56 Minnesota 20 7 11 2 16 53 69 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 22 13 6 3 29 71 61 Arizona 21 12 7 2 26 61 49 Vancouver 20 10 7 3 23 65 54 Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 60 64 Vegas 21 9 9 3 21 62 65 Anaheim 20 9 9 2 20 53 58 San Jose 20 9 10 1 19 59 70 Los Angeles 20 8 11 1 17 53 72

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Montreal 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 3, Calgary 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 3

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 1

Washington 3, Boston 2, SO

New Jersey 4, Montreal 3, OT

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.