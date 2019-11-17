A protestor wearing a helmet and body armor gestures during unrest near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Police h...
A protestor hurls an object near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Police have fired tear gas at protesters holdin...
A protestor hurls a molotov cocktail near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Police have fired tear gas at proteste...
Protestors toss tear gas canisters fired by police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Police have fired tear gas...
People walk past a highway barricaded by protestors near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Police have fired tear ...
An anti-government protester with a pink blanket walks on the rooftop of an overheard bridge as the day breaks over the Hong Kong Polytechnic Universi...
A statue of the Goddess of Democracy is dressed up with helmet, shield and drip bags at a first aid counter setup for possible injuries in the Hong Ko...
An anti-government protester holds two Molotov cocktail as she waits for the arrival of riot police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Ho...
HONG KONG (AP) — Police have fired tear gas at protesters holding out at Hong Kong Polytechnic University as overnight clashes resumed in the morning.
A large group of people arrived Sunday to try to clean up a debris-strewn roadway. Riot police appeared after the cleaners were warned away by the protesters.
The police shot volleys of tear gas toward the protesters, who sheltered behind a wall of umbrellas across an entire street.
The skirmish came hours after intense overnight clashes in which the two sides exchanged tear gas and gasoline bombs. Many protesters retreated inside the Polytechnic campus.
Protesters have largely retreated from other major universities that were occupied for much of last week, but a contingent remains at Polytechnic.
Hong Kong’s anti-government protests have been raging for more than five months.