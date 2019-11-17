  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong protest performance acted out on Taipei streets

A theater play in Taiwan about the anti-extradition bill protests raises awareness of Hong Kong’s plight

By Alex Wu , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/17 10:59
Re-enactment of Hong Kong protests, in Taipei

Re-enactment of Hong Kong protests, in Taipei (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan NGO and acting troupe performed a re-enactment of the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests on the streets of Taipei, at Chianti Avenue Plaza, on Saturday (Nov. 16).

Citizen Front Taiwan (台灣公民陣線) spokesperson, Chiang Min-yen (江旻諺), explained the goal was to raise awareness about the situation in Hong Kong and the threat posed by China.

“Time-Lapse of Hong Kong: Raising Awareness of the Atrocities of Communist China (香港縮時：一起喚醒對中共暴行仍無所知的人),” was performed by Citizen Front Taiwan and the Three and Four Participatory Theater (三語事劇場). The show included a re-enactment of police firing tear gas at the demonstrators and was a reminder the fight for democracy in Hong Kong has not ended.

Director of the Hong Kong youth group Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年), Kuma Yung, called on Hongkongers in Taiwan to return home and vote in the upcoming Hong Kong District Council elections, on Nov. 24. Hong Kong Outlanders are offering a stipend of NT$2,000 to return to Hong Kong and vote, reported CNA.

At the event, former deputy leader of the Labour party of Hong Kong, Cheng Sze-lut (鄭司律), expressed gratitude for the attention Taiwan has shown Hong Kong. He said if it were not for Taiwan’s support it would be even more difficult for Hong Kong’s people to bear the current situation.
anti-ELAB
Hong Kong protests
anti-extradition bill protest
Kong Kong Outlanders
Taiwan theater

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong protest items on display at historical block in Taipei
Hong Kong protest items on display at historical block in Taipei
2019/11/16 17:25
Taiwan financial sector's exposure to Hong Kong up despite chaos
Taiwan financial sector's exposure to Hong Kong up despite chaos
2019/11/16 15:18
US aims to protect Taiwan against military unification with China
US aims to protect Taiwan against military unification with China
2019/11/15 15:02
UK to impose sanctions on Hong Kong human rights offenders
UK to impose sanctions on Hong Kong human rights offenders
2019/11/15 14:35
Democracy is solution to Hong Kong's woes: Taiwan KMT candidate
Democracy is solution to Hong Kong's woes: Taiwan KMT candidate
2019/11/15 12:19