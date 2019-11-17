BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump is at Walter Reed National Medical Center for what the White House says are medical tests as part of his annual physical.

The appointment wasn’t on his weekend public schedule, and his last physical was in February. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the 73-year-old Trump is ``anticipating a very busy 2000’’ and wanted to take advantage of ``a free weekend’’ in Washington to begin ``portions of his routine’’ checkup. She’s not being more specific.

The February checkup showed he’d put on some pounds and was now officially considered obese. His Body Mass Index was 30.4. His weight was 243 pounds and he was 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

The physical comes as House investigators are interviewing a White House official as part of the impeachment inquiry.