MACCLENNY, Fla. (AP) — Residents in a rural northern Florida community are fuming over a judge’s recent decision to dismiss a case against a 15-year-old who shared a six-page “School Shooting Plan” with a classmate.

Anxieties spread across Baker County when news spread in September about a potential massacre.

After being alerted by the student’s classmate, authorities say they took action to avert another Parkland school shooting, which killed 17 people last year.

But unease resurfaced weeks later when the judge dismissed second-degree felony charges against the boy and released him.

While some residents are expressing compassion for the teenager, they are reserving less mercy for the judge. Residents say the judge failed their community and the boy she spared by not requiring the mental health services he needs.

They now want the judge removed.