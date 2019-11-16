This Oct. 30, 2019, photo shows Sunny Unga, center, standing with her daughters, Joanne, from left, Alana and Ina while protesting the construction of...
This Oct. 30, 2019, photo shows flags adorning an encampment on the side of a highway where protesters are fighting against the construction of eight ...
This Oct. 30, 2019, photo shows wind turbines spinning near where protesters are fighting against the construction of eight other taller turbines in K...
This Oct. 30, 2019, photo shows an anti-turbine sign displayed at an encampment where protesters are fighting against the construction of eight wind t...
In this Oct. 30, 2019, photo, Caleb Nawahine rests on a cot while watching a tablet at an encampment where protesters are fighting against the constru...
KAHUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The ability of protesters to block construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain is inspiring efforts to stop other contentious projects across the state.
Since July, protesters have stalled construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Leaders of fights against a wind farm and the redevelopment of a beach park say they are employing similar methods used at Mauna Kea.
Organizers of the movements say they are rooted in a philosophy of peace and nonviolence known in Hawaiian as kapu aloha.
The movements share several traits. Like on the Big Island mountain, there are protest camps on Oahu featuring a large tent with food and supplies. They even have so-called universities offering lessons and workshops on subjects ranging from civil disobedience to pounding taro, a popular root vegetable in Hawaii.