BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A storm in Bosnia has swept through a bleak make-shift camp for migrants who are trying to reach Western Europe, blowing tents away.

Migrants staying in the Vucjak camp near Bosnia’s border with Croatia were appealing for help on Saturday after spending a sleepless night looking for shelter.

Kamran Han from Pakistan pleaded: “Please help me, I am human, not an animal, give me roof!”

Numerous international organizations have repeatedly called for the closure of the Vucjak camp, which is located on a former landfill and is near a mine field left over from Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

Hundreds of migrants are staying there with almost no facilities.