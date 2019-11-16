CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The quadrennial chaos has quieted down over at the New Hampshire secretary of state’s office with the closing of the filing period for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Between Oct. 30 and Friday, a total of 50 candidates signed paperwork and paid $1,000 each to get their names on the 2020 ballot — 33 Democrats and 17 Republicans.

That’s compared to the 42 names voters saw 100 years ago, the first time New Hampshire held the nation’s earliest primary. Back then, voters selected delegates to the nominating conventions, rather than voting for the candidates themselves.

For the 2016 election, 58 candidates got on New Hampshire's ballot. The all-time high for candidates was 1992, when 61 signed up.