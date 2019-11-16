DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior Boeing executive says the company knows it has to re-earn the public’s trust as it works to win approval from U.S. regulators to get its grounded 737 Max jets flying again after crashes that killed 346 people.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, says the company’s “number one focus remains safely returning the Max.”

Deal told reporters in Dubai on Saturday the company knows it has “to restore the confidence of our customers and the flying public in Boeing” and “to re-earn that trust.”

Internal Boeing documents have revealed that company employees had raised concerns about the design of a key flight-control system implicated in the crashes and the hectic pace of airplane production long before the two jets crashed.