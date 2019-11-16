Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 16, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;89;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;S;7;79%;81%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;84;67;Clouds and sun, nice;88;68;ENE;7;35%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, nice and warm;74;46;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;E;11;24%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and a t-storm;54;49;Sun and some clouds;59;52;SW;15;52%;60%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;44;36;Partly sunny;46;38;NNE;5;87%;62%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;36;31;Spotty showers;36;28;SSW;3;78%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;46;32;Sunshine;53;33;NE;4;59%;29%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;24;13;Sun and some clouds;26;21;WSW;10;86%;32%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;Mainly cloudy, warm;94;71;SE;8;35%;1%;10

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;70;54;Partly sunny;68;58;E;4;76%;26%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;58;Occasional p.m. rain;71;62;NNW;10;69%;85%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;81;49;Sunny and nice;73;45;N;8;22%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;SSW;4;82%;74%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Partly sunny;84;66;NE;7;59%;27%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;91;77;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;5;54%;7%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;41;Partly sunny;58;44;NNW;10;60%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Low clouds;47;41;Cloudy;56;26;NW;10;53%;25%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;67;53;Partly sunny, mild;64;55;SE;12;62%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;50;33;Spotty showers;49;47;ENE;7;94%;75%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;67;48;A little p.m. rain;68;49;NW;5;71%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;67;Showers and t-storms;81;66;NNW;6;74%;89%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Partly sunny, breezy;59;48;ESE;15;79%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;45;32;Partly sunny, chilly;44;37;NNE;4;80%;63%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;55;50;Clouds and sun, warm;65;53;E;9;77%;21%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;60;49;Clouds and sun, mild;61;52;ESE;7;73%;40%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;79;66;Warmer;89;71;NW;8;57%;26%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;A t-storm around;85;69;ENE;7;47%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;49;Cloudy;66;57;SSW;5;74%;75%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;80;63;Nice with some sun;81;63;NNE;7;48%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy, not as warm;69;58;Partly sunny;66;55;SSE;17;53%;26%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;78;64;A shower or two;80;64;NW;3;67%;66%;4

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;88;75;Spotty showers;89;78;NNE;11;81%;80%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;30;Rain and snow shower;39;34;WSW;8;84%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;E;4;80%;57%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;49;40;Mostly cloudy;46;42;ENE;7;86%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;81;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;NNE;9;62%;9%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;62;42;Clouds breaking;65;41;NNW;5;64%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;77;Showers and t-storms;91;77;NE;13;74%;76%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;85;61;Hazy sun;83;59;WNW;11;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;62;30;Sun and some clouds;60;41;SSW;6;39%;9%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;89;66;Hazy sunshine;86;65;NW;4;68%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;Mostly sunny;91;71;ESE;6;53%;2%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with some sun;41;36;Clouds and sunshine;45;32;NNW;13;89%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny intervals;58;41;Partly sunny;56;39;W;4;47%;42%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sun;58;51;Spotty showers;61;56;WSW;17;76%;72%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;85;74;Partly sunny;88;73;ESE;10;72%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;84;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;64;NNE;7;63%;72%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;77;69;Partly sunny;76;68;N;10;55%;3%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;38;36;A shower in spots;46;39;SW;13;94%;47%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;A morning shower;91;75;SE;4;68%;57%;5

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;79;69;Hazy sun;81;66;E;7;58%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;72;Showers and t-storms;86;71;ENE;13;68%;70%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;87;64;Hazy sunshine;86;63;NE;5;59%;10%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;71;51;Hazy sun;75;50;NNW;6;61%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;67;55;Mostly sunny, mild;70;51;NE;6;78%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;93;75;Mostly sunny;95;75;N;6;57%;39%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Partly sunny;89;77;NNW;7;59%;55%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;59;Partly sunny;88;62;ESE;11;33%;36%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and clouds;57;40;Partly sunny;60;33;WNW;3;43%;3%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;84;65;Hazy sunshine;85;62;NNE;14;42%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;73;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;S;4;58%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;Sunshine, pleasant;96;69;NNW;10;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;52;44;Partly sunny, mild;51;34;SE;7;86%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNW;4;68%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;88;73;A t-storm around;87;74;SSW;7;73%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;86;66;Hazy sun;87;67;WSW;5;65%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;An afternoon shower;92;74;SE;3;69%;58%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;34;A shower or t-storm;57;36;E;8;61%;79%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;5;76%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;69;62;Mostly cloudy;69;62;SSE;9;79%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;58;51;Spotty showers;62;48;N;6;85%;72%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;47;36;Partly sunny;46;40;NNW;4;83%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;84;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NNE;4;26%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;78;Periods of sun;83;75;SW;6;77%;42%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;52;36;Spotty showers;49;36;WNW;9;78%;72%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Morning showers;88;82;E;8;77%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;NE;5;83%;75%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;High clouds;89;80;WSW;8;70%;67%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;65;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;46;E;10;58%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Episodes of sunshine;70;52;Partly sunny;73;51;N;4;46%;34%;6

Miami, United States;Decreasing clouds;77;58;Partly sunny;75;60;NNW;9;61%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;49;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;38;SE;8;89%;3%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;89;79;A t-storm around;87;79;NE;12;71%;64%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;76;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;67;NNW;8;56%;26%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;22;8;Cold with some sun;25;16;NE;0;66%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;41;38;Low clouds;45;37;SSW;6;87%;22%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Hazy sunshine;93;78;N;6;59%;13%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;59;Partly sunny;79;60;NNE;13;58%;25%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;39;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;42;38;NNE;11;60%;63%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;ENE;7;48%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;1;-1;A little snow;21;18;SSW;12;92%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;65;48;Partly sunny;67;48;ENE;6;62%;5%;2

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;37;35;Mostly cloudy;38;33;W;4;73%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, very cold;21;5;Partly sunny;26;13;E;8;72%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;Nice with sunshine;84;76;SE;8;72%;37%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NW;5;77%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;89;75;Showers around;91;75;E;7;71%;80%;4

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;44;32;Partly sunny, chilly;45;35;NNW;5;78%;12%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunlit, summerlike;106;63;Sunny and cooler;81;63;S;11;55%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A morning shower;91;76;SSW;4;63%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;12;82%;70%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;86;72;An afternoon shower;85;71;SSE;5;65%;76%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;50;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;46;ESE;7;63%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;Cloudy, p.m. rain;51;26;NNE;6;65%;90%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;54;A p.m. shower or two;68;51;E;8;67%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and cool;61;41;Mostly sunny;63;51;S;8;66%;33%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;Nice with some sun;87;78;E;7;59%;4%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;39;32;Periods of sun;38;33;ESE;6;68%;33%;1

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;46;43;Rather cloudy;49;44;SE;6;89%;9%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;78;67;Some sun, pleasant;76;68;ESE;7;74%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;71;62;A t-storm in spots;72;60;E;11;42%;81%;2

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;47;SE;8;79%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;40;35;A morning shower;47;39;SW;7;94%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and breezy;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;WSW;6;68%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;7;76%;94%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;A shower in places;85;75;ESE;5;71%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;Partly sunny;76;62;NNW;4;84%;39%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;77;45;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;ESE;5;44%;14%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;90;56;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSW;7;27%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;N;4;73%;11%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;55;44;Spotty showers;56;42;NNW;7;93%;62%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;55;52;Mild with rain;56;52;S;7;88%;75%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;54;35;Cooler with rain;52;39;SSW;6;78%;98%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;73;62;Sunny and very warm;79;50;NW;7;55%;32%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Partly sunny, warm;92;79;NE;5;66%;44%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;58;41;Periods of sun;57;42;SE;10;80%;10%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;77;A stray shower;85;76;N;2;74%;55%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;45;42;A morning shower;47;40;SSW;8;89%;54%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;72;63;A t-storm in spots;71;61;ESE;16;63%;76%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;84;65;Warm with sunshine;88;68;SSE;4;53%;7%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;41;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;37;SSW;8;91%;28%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;57;35;Clouds and sun;56;36;ENE;4;58%;21%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;46;36;Partly sunny;48;30;NNE;4;70%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;A little snow;39;32;Rain/snow showers;44;36;NE;5;44%;82%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;76;62;Sunny and delightful;79;58;ENE;8;30%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;71;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;55;SSE;5;49%;78%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;65;49;Mostly sunny, nice;67;52;SSW;8;53%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;30;25;Not as cold;36;33;S;10;65%;8%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;82;57;Winds subsiding;65;52;WNW;16;50%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;71;49;Turning sunny;62;47;SSW;13;60%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;21;-15;Mostly cloudy;-3;-28;NW;10;68%;46%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;51;48;Morning rain;54;46;NW;5;74%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;57;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;49;SE;10;84%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;89;69;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;SE;3;55%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;50;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;42;SE;6;85%;16%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;58;44;Partly sunny, mild;58;43;SE;9;80%;4%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;64;55;Afternoon rain;64;56;NNW;23;86%;96%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;91;74;WSW;4;68%;27%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;49;24;Sunny;44;21;ENE;2;61%;2%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather