TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese rock band Fire Ex. (滅火器) and Hong Kong songwriter Albert Leung (林夕) have collaborated on a song in support of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, with the title of “A City Of Sadness,” reminiscent of Taiwan’s own 228 Incident.

The four members of the Kaohsiung rock group have a history of supporting student activism in Taiwan, while the new song, with a Chinese title which can be translated as “A Tale of Two Cities” (雙城記), bears the same official English-language title as the 1989 Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) movie about the 228 Incident, the large-scale repression of a Taiwanese uprising by the Kuomintang government in which thousands of people died, and which was followed by the White Terror period of executions, disappearances and banishment.

What Hong Kong is going through today, looks more and more like what Taiwan went through 70 years ago, Fire Ex. members wrote on their Facebook page.

Their new song even uses elements from the theme music of Hou’s movie, the Central News Agency reported. The lyrics open with the line “Innocent people committed tomorrow’s crimes yesterday.”

Last June, Fire Ex., an abbreviation of “fire extinguisher,” already contributed to a song about the Hong Kong activists, while this time, they called on the public to attend a solidarity concert scheduled for Sunday (November 17) evening at Liberty Square in front of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

