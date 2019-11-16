  1. Home
Henderson and Gomez out of England game in Kosovo

By  Associated Press
2019/11/16 18:16
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Vil...

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

England's Joe Gomez, left and Raheem Sterling take part in a training session at St George's Park, in Burton, England, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Engla...

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England's final European Championship qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday due to illness and injury respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson missed the 7-0 home win over Montenegro on Thursday after arriving in the England camp with a viral infection and he has not fully recovered, the FA said in a news release on Saturday.

Gomez, Henderson’s Liverpool teammate, suffered a knee injury in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.

England has already secured a place in next year’s finals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports