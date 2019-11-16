  1. Home
  2. Politics

Tsai to announce Lai as running mate for Taiwan's presidential election

Taiwanese President Tsai to share stage with ex-Premier Lai on Saturday, expected to announce him as her VP pick on Sunday

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/16 17:47
William Lai and Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook photo)

William Lai and Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will announce former Premier William Lai (賴清德) as her running mate for the 2020 presidential election on Sunday (Nov. 17) at the establishment of their national campaign headquarters in Taipei.

Although many have already suspected Lai of being Tsai's vice-presidential pick, the president's team has kept a low profile on the matter. The duo is expected to share the stage at the Tsai campaign's Kaohsiung headquarters on Saturday evening (Nov. 17), reported CNA.

While other presidential contenders have already announced their election partners, Tsai did not reveal her pick on Thursday (Nov. 14) as some in the media had suggested she would. According to sources from inside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai is set to announce Lai as her running mate at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Once Lai is confirmed to be on board, the pair will be up against Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and his partner Simon Chang (張善政), who has also served as Taiwan’s premier, as well as People First Party candidate James Soong and his running mate Sandra Yu (余湘). Tsai and Lai previously competed against each other in the DPP presidential primary in June.
Tsai Ing-wen
William Lai
2020 president election
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president likely to pick ex-Premier Lai as running mate within 48 hours
Taiwan president likely to pick ex-Premier Lai as running mate within 48 hours
2019/11/15 20:45
2020 Taiwan presidential election (57 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2020 Taiwan presidential election (57 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2019/11/15 18:45
DPP announces legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
DPP announces legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
2019/11/15 11:09
Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm inaugurated
Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm inaugurated
2019/11/13 15:37
Taiwan parties to announce legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
Taiwan parties to announce legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
2019/11/13 13:47