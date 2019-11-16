  1. Home
Bangladesh trails India by 283 runs on day 3

By  Associated Press
2019/11/16 16:50
INDORE, India (AP) — Bangladesh struggled to 60-4 (22 overs) in the second innings on day three of the first test against India on Saturday.

The Indian pace attack was nearly unplayable as the visitors’ top-order was overwhelmed again. In a rare occurrence, Indian spinners didn’t get a single over through the session.

This was after India had declared their first innings on the overnight score 493-6 (114 overs).

At lunch, Mushfiqur Rahim (9 not out) and Mahmudullah (6 not out) were the unbeaten batsmen with Bangladesh trailing by another 283 runs.

India’s declaration first thing in the morning didn’t come as a surprise, albeit Bangladesh batsmen were caught unaware.

Their top-order’s resistance lasted all of 14.1 overs. Ishant Sharma cleaned up Shadman Islam (6) and then Umesh Yadav bowled Imrul Kayes (6).

Both openers were back in the hut within seven overs.

Bangladesh’s morning got worse with the introduction of Mohammed Shami into the attack.

Mominul Haque (7) and Mohammad Mithun (18) added 21 runs for the third wicket and offered a semblance of resistance.  

But Shami dismissed them both in the space of three balls as Bangladesh were reeling at 44-4 in the 15th over.

It could have been worse for the visitors but Rohit Sharma dropped Rahim (on 4 not out) at second slip off Shami two overs later.

Bangladesh barely managed to cross 50 before lunch with a mountain ahead to climb.

On day one, the visitors had faced a similar Indian pace barrage and folded for 150 in their first innings.

On day two, Mayank Agarwal’s (243) second test hundred helped India reply with a grand total. Ajinkya Rahane (86) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) scored half centuries.

