TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The high-profile wedding party for local supermodel Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and Japanese pop star Akira will take place between two buildings of the Tainan Art Museum in order to protect the historical monument, reports said Saturday (November 16).

Plans for Sunday’s event had raised fears of damage to the museum’s Building 1, originally Taiwan’s oldest police station, opened by the Japanese colonial authorities in 1931.

As a result of the concerns, the party was moved to an open space between the old structure and Building 2, a modern part designed by Shi Zhao Yong and renowned Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, the Central News Agency reported. The space is dominated by a towering banyan tree.

The couple will walk over a red carpet into Building 1 but immediately head for the open space, which has been rented out from 5:30 p.m. until midnight Sunday (November 17) at a cost of NT$170,000 (US$5,500), according to CNA. Between 12 and 15 tables will be set up to accommodate the party.

Traffic restrictions will be in place outside as the museum expects the event will attract large numbers of both media and public. Officials have expressed the hope that the news about the wedding will lead to increased interest for the museum.

Lin, 44, and Akira, 38, a former member of the pop group Exile whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, were officially married in June.

