TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As unrest continues to rage across Hong Kong, the Defend Democracy Safeguard Taiwan Alliance has organized the "Freedom is Not Free Exhibition" at the Bopiliao Historical Block in Taipei to showcase items used in the protests.

The exhibition, which will run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 1, features items donated by reporters and protesters from Hong Kong, including hand-made shields, helmets sprayed with blue-dyed water by Hong Kong police, and large pro-democracy posters. In addition, a pro-Hong Kong concert has been organized at Liberty Square in Zhongzheng District, where seven musical acts will perform on Sunday (Nov. 17) from 5:30 to 9 p.m., reported CNA.

Upon entering the exhibition venue, visitors will hear "Glory to Hong Kong," a song sung by Hongkongers throughout their social movement, playing in the background. A Lennon Wall has also been installed for people to leave messages of support for the city.

The event organizers said that the exhibition was held at the Bopiliao Historical Block because it is a popular tourist spot for foreigners. By viewing the displayed items, international visitors can learn about the sacrifices being made in Hong Kong in efforts to preserve the freedom of its people.

The Defend Democracy Safeguard Taiwan Alliance was launched on Nov. 10 by roughly 30 Taiwanese civil organizations to promote Taiwan's independence. The party has previously expressed support for President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) re-election in 2020.



Hong Kong reporter's helmet with blue water stains. (CNA photo)



Bopiliao Historical Block in Taipei. (Tourism Bureau photo)