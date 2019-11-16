TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈), a member of the family behind the Shin Kong business empire, wants to feature on the at-large legislative list for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), reports said Saturday (November 16).

The party was founded by Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) just last August, and the next legislative elections, on the same day as the presidential election January 11, 2020, will be its first electoral test.

The TPP list for the 34 at-large seats in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan was likely to include candidates with a variety of backgrounds, from close Ko confidants and city government officials to spokeswomen for Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Wu, who currently bears the title of deputy CEO at Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd., wants to join the list of candidates, which has not been announced yet. Rival parties the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT) have encountered internal problems in trying to compose their lists.

According to comments by Ko Saturday, it wasn’t he who went to seek out Wu, but the other way round. She contacted the TPP to ask for a spot on the list, the Central News Agency quoted him as saying.

Various members of the Wu family are involved in at least two banks, insurance companies, textiles, a hospital, and the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department stores. Local media have sometimes described Cynthia Wu, who worked as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch in London, as the "Shin Kong princess."