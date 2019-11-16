  1. Home
  2. World

Louisiana voters pick between Democratic governor and Trump

By MELINDA DESLATTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/16 14:04
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 20...

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 20...

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone signs a campaign banner as he greets supporters at a campaign stop in Shreveport, La., Frid...

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone signs a campaign banner as he greets supporters at a campaign stop in Shreveport, La., Frid...

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards greets campaign workers in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same ...

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards greets campaign workers in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same ...

Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...

Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...

Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...

Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is battling to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump wants returned to Republicans.

Saturday’s election has become a nail-biter, with no clear favorite for victory.

Trump has made the runoff election between the Deep South’s only Democratic governor and GOP businessman Eddie Rispone a test of his own popularity and political prowess.

The president particularly wants to capture Louisiana’s governorship for the GOP after Democrats ousted a Republican incumbent in Kentucky. Trump made three trips to Louisiana to rally against Edwards.

But in targeting Louisiana’s moderate Democratic incumbent, the president is trying to replace a governor who still maintains positive approval ratings.

Polls in Louisiana close at 8 p.m.

___

AP reporter Kevin McGill contributed to this report from New Orleans.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte