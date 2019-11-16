Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...
Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 20...
Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone signs a campaign banner as he greets supporters at a campaign stop in Shreveport, La., Frid...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards greets campaign workers in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same ...
Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaignin...
Louisiana's Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airp...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is battling to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump wants returned to Republicans.
Saturday’s election has become a nail-biter, with no clear favorite for victory.
Trump has made the runoff election between the Deep South’s only Democratic governor and GOP businessman Eddie Rispone a test of his own popularity and political prowess.
The president particularly wants to capture Louisiana’s governorship for the GOP after Democrats ousted a Republican incumbent in Kentucky. Trump made three trips to Louisiana to rally against Edwards.
But in targeting Louisiana’s moderate Democratic incumbent, the president is trying to replace a governor who still maintains positive approval ratings.
Polls in Louisiana close at 8 p.m.
___
AP reporter Kevin McGill contributed to this report from New Orleans.
___
Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte