TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Kuomintang (KMT) was facing more upheaval over its list of at-large legislative candidate list Saturday (November 16) as members voted one candidate out and another one withdrew to run for party chairman.

When a list for the January 11, 2020 election was first announced earlier in the week, criticism focused mainly on the presence of party chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and of several conservative China-leaning personalities. Wu later offered to be placed lower on the list, while one of the other candidates withdrew.

However, when the KMT Central Committee voted on the choices Saturday, one of the 34 candidates, former Mainland Affairs Council deputy minister Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀), received a majority of votes against him, meaning he is out of the race, the Central News Agency reported.

After Chang resigned from his government post in 2014, allegations surfaced from within the KMT administration that he might have passed confidential information about trade talks on to China, but prosecutors later ended the investigation.

At least two other at-large candidates received more votes against than in favor Saturday, but because the no votes did not reach a majority, the candidates will be maintained.

Later Saturday, according to the Apple Daily, prominent Tainan politician Hsieh Lung-jie (謝龍介), announced he was dropping out of the legislative race and would run for KMT chairman instead.

Next January, voters in Taiwan will be able to cast three ballots, one for a presidential candidate and his running mate, one for a legislative candidate in his local district, and one for an at-large list representing a political party.

Out of the Legislative Yuan’s 113 seats, 34 are awarded to at-large candidates, who are voted in according to proportional representation. For example, if a political party wins 30 percent of the vote, it will receive about 30 percent of the seats. A party needs at least 5 percent of the vote to win seats.

The higher a candidate features on the list, the more likely he is to be elected. Wu dropped from eighth to 10th place first, before falling to 14th on the final list approved Saturday.

In a sarcastic comment on the troubles surrounding the KMT list, Taipei City Mayor and Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) described the candidates as “old and red,” CNA reported.

