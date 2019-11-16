Mourners light candles around coffins of backers of former President Evo Morales that died during clashes with security forces in Sacaba, Bolivia, Fri...
Mourners gather around coffins of supporters of former President Evo Morales killed during clashes with security forces in Sacaba, Bolivia, Friday, No...
Supporter of former President Evo Morales protect themselves from tear gas launched by the police, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Bolivia'...
A supporter of former President Evo Morales throws a stone to police, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Bolivia's new interim president Jeani...
A backer of former President Evo Morales holds a Wiphala flag in front of soldiers blocking a street in downtown La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 201...
A supporter of former President Evo Morales runs among tear during clashes with security forces in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Morales ste...
A backer of former President Evo Morales kneels in front of soldiers guarding a street in downtown La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Bolivia's n...
SACABA, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s political crisis turned deadly after security forces opened fire on supporters of Evo Morales in a central town, killing at least five people, injuring dozens and threatening the interim government’s efforts to restore stability following the resignation of the former president in an election dispute.
Most of the dead and injured Friday in Sacaba near the city of Cochabamba suffered bullet wounds, said hospital director Guadalberto Lara, calling it the worst violence he’s seen in his 30-year career.
Angry demonstrators and relatives of the victims gathered at the site of the shootings, chanting: “Civil war, now!”
Morales, who was granted asylum in Mexico after his resignation Sunday, said on Twitter that a “massacre” had occurred. Protesters said police fired when demonstrators tried to cross a military checkpoint.