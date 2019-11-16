TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese exchange student Lai Chih-kai (賴致愷), who was reported missing in August, was found dead in a shed near Auburn University in the U.S. state of Alabama on Nov. 10.

Auburn police confirmed the identity of the body as the 22-year-old Lai after an autopsy. The police said that the body appeared to have been in the shed for a few days and that so far, there is no evidence of foul play.

According to Liberty Times, Lai was a computer science student at the National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT). After applying to be a foreign exchange student at Auburn University, Lai arrived at the school dormitories in the company of his father on Jul. 24 but did not show up for the first day of classes on Aug. 19.

Members of the Auburn Taiwanese Student Association decided to report Lai as missing after failing to contact him for several days. He was last seen on surveillance footage at a restaurant close to campus on Aug. 18, and police found it curious that Lai had left his cell phone and personal belongings in his dorm.

On Oct. 23, a 19-year-old female student from Southern Union State Community College, Aniah Blanchard, was also reported missing in the same area. According to ETtoday, the police had been investigating Blanchard's case when they came across Lai's body.