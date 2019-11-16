  1. Home
  2. World

China releases Japanese professor accused of spying

Hokkaido University Law professor returns home in good health after confessing to illegally collecting sensitive information

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/16 10:43
Nobu Iwatani was released on Nov. 15. (Facebook photo)

Nobu Iwatani was released on Nov. 15. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hokkaido University Nobu Iwatani was released by the Chinese government Friday (Nov. 15) after being detained on suspicion of spying for two months.

According to the Japanese government, Iwatani has returned home safely. Previously involved with the Japanese Defense Ministry's National Institute for Defense Studies, the 40-year-old scholar was taken into custody by Chinese authorities during his academic exchange trip to Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said at a press conference on Friday that Iwatani had confessed to illegally collecting state secrets in violation of China’s laws and was granted bail after expressing repentance. Geng said materials related to these "state secrets" were found in the hotel where Iwatani stayed in September, reported CNA.

Iwatani's arrest has shocked the Japanese academic community, and scholars from Japan are hesitant to visit China for fear of being pressed with similar charges. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested that Beijing release Iwatani on several occasions, including during a meeting with China's Vice President Wang Qishan (王岐山) in October, reported Liberty Times.
Hokkaido University
Shinzo Abe

RELATED ARTICLES

China detains Japanese professor in Beijing
China detains Japanese professor in Beijing
2019/10/30 13:04
Japan to send own maritime defense force, won't join US coalition for Mideast
Japan to send own maritime defense force, won't join US coalition for Mideast
2019/10/19 13:37
Japan's PM thanks Taiwan for condolences to typhoon victims
Japan's PM thanks Taiwan for condolences to typhoon victims
2019/10/18 11:45
Japanese prime minister’s National Day greetings to Taiwan turn out to be fake
Japanese prime minister’s National Day greetings to Taiwan turn out to be fake
2019/10/08 15:28
Japan’s prime minister extends National Day greetings to Taiwan
Japan’s prime minister extends National Day greetings to Taiwan
2019/10/05 12:43