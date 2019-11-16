TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hokkaido University Nobu Iwatani was released by the Chinese government Friday (Nov. 15) after being detained on suspicion of spying for two months.

According to the Japanese government, Iwatani has returned home safely. Previously involved with the Japanese Defense Ministry's National Institute for Defense Studies, the 40-year-old scholar was taken into custody by Chinese authorities during his academic exchange trip to Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said at a press conference on Friday that Iwatani had confessed to illegally collecting state secrets in violation of China’s laws and was granted bail after expressing repentance. Geng said materials related to these "state secrets" were found in the hotel where Iwatani stayed in September, reported CNA.

Iwatani's arrest has shocked the Japanese academic community, and scholars from Japan are hesitant to visit China for fear of being pressed with similar charges. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested that Beijing release Iwatani on several occasions, including during a meeting with China's Vice President Wang Qishan (王岐山) in October, reported Liberty Times.