ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are calling a shooting that left five dead during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental a “bloodbath.”

Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said Friday that he knows residents in the plush San Francisco suburb of Orinda are on edge after the massive party on Oct. 31 and wanted to provide an update.

Livingston said five people were wounded, which is one more than originally reported. Two of the dead were in different gangs.

Authorities arrested four men Thursday on suspicion of murder and a fifth on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime. Livingston said the fifth man promoted the party on social media.

He said authorities haven’t determined a motive but that two victims had guns.