WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

SWM--CAS-SUN YANG HEARING

MONTREUX, Switzerland — Chinese Olympic swim star Sun Yang defends his refusal to complete a doping test last year during a 10-hour hearing marred at times by translation problems. Sun maintains inspectors drawing blood and urine samples failed to have proper identification papers. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FBN--BROWNS-GARRETT SUSPENDED

CLEVELAND — The NFL suspends Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for the rest of the season, hours after he swung an opponent's helmet and used it "as a weapon" by striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head. By Tom Withers. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BKN--HALL OF FAME-BILL RUSSELL

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Bill Russell, the 11-time NBA champion, finally accepts his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony three decades after he was first selected for the shrine. Russell didn't attend his induction ceremony in 1975 because he says he didn't deserve to be the first black player inducted. SENT: 150 words.

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Defending champion Alexander Zverev secures the last semifinal spot at the ATP Finals and eliminates Rafael Nadal in the process. Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to finish second behind Stefanos Tsitsipas in the group and set up a semifinal against Dominic Thiem. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— TEN--ATP FINALS-NADAL — Despite exit, Nadal enjoys relative success at ATP Finals. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-BANGLADESH

INDORE, India — India resumes at 493-6 against Bangladesh on day three of the first test, leading by 343 runs on the first innings. Match resumes at 0400 GMT.

CAR--F1-BRAZILIAN GP

SAO PAULO — Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc dominate practice at Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix, giving Ferrari some relief after a poor race in the United States this month. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

After more than 80 years of trying, Finland has finally made it to a major soccer tournament. Its neighbor Sweden will be at next years European Championship, too. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— SOC--BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA-ITALY — Italy beats Bosnia 3-0 for record 10th straight win. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— SOC--SPAIN-MALTA — Cazorla nets first for Spain in 4 years in 7-0 rout of Malta. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--FINLAND-FIRST TOURNAMENT

HELSINKI — A party decades in the making erupts in Finland after its national soccer team qualifies for a major tournament for the first time. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-WOMEN'S CAPTAIN

Katie Zelem captains Manchester United at Chelsea on Sunday in the Womens Super League. The United team is only in its second season in existence. Zelem had to leave the club in 2013 because there was no womens team but returned to a fully professional outfit in 2018. Now United is fourth in the WSL, four points behind unbeaten leader Chelsea. By Rob Harris. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

— GLF--NEDBANK CHALLENGE — Lombard moves ahead at Sun City by 2 shots, Oosthuizen second. SENT: 360 words.

— FIG--ROSTELECOM CUP — Medvedeva leads Trusova after short program. SENT: 350 words, photos.

— SOC--AFRICAN QUALIFYING ROUNDUP — Tunisia beats Libya 4-1. SENT: 120 words.

