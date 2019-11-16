This combination of photos shows Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, and Queen Elizabet...
This combination of photos shows actor Tobias Menzies portraying Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," le...
This combination of photos shows actress Helena Bonham Carter, portraying Princess Margaret, in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, an...
This combination of photos shows actress Marion Bailey portraying Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," le...
This combination of photos shows actress Erin Doherty portraying Princess Anne in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, and Princess Ann...
This combination of photos shows actor Josh O'Connor portraying Prince Charles in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, and Prince Charl...
This combination of photos shows actor Charles Dance portraying Lord Louis Mountbatten in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, and Lor...
This combination of photos shows British Prime Minister Harold Wilson during opening session of the Commonwealth Prime Ministers Conference at Marlbor...
The third season of “The Crown” welcomes a new cast as it tells the story of the modern British monarchy.
The series starts off in the swinging 1960s of London and Olivia Colman is Queen Elizabeth II. Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies is royal spouse Prince Philip.
Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty join the cast as Charles and Anne, the grown offspring of Elizabeth and Philip. Casting and costuming were almost as crucial as the scripts by Peter Morgan.
The Associated Press has created a photo gallery to illustrate how some of the actors compare to the real figures.