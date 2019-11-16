New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|109.65
|Down 1.85
|Dec
|107.60
|107.90
|105.60
|106.15
|Down 1.90
|Jan
|109.65
|Down 1.85
|Mar
|111.40
|111.40
|109.05
|109.65
|Down 1.85
|May
|113.35
|113.55
|111.45
|112.00
|Down 1.85
|Jul
|115.85
|115.85
|113.65
|114.15
|Down 1.85
|Sep
|117.65
|117.70
|115.55
|116.05
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|120.05
|120.05
|117.90
|118.40
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|121.05
|121.05
|120.35
|120.70
|Down 1.90
|May
|122.15
|122.25
|122.15
|122.25
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|123.70
|123.85
|123.70
|123.85
|Down 1.85
|Sep
|125.25
|125.45
|125.25
|125.45
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|127.70
|Down 1.60
|Mar
|129.80
|Down 1.60
|May
|131.25
|Down 1.60
|Jul
|132.55
|Down 1.60
|Sep
|133.65
|Down 1.60