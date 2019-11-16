  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/16 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 109.65 Down 1.85
Dec 107.60 107.90 105.60 106.15 Down 1.90
Jan 109.65 Down 1.85
Mar 111.40 111.40 109.05 109.65 Down 1.85
May 113.35 113.55 111.45 112.00 Down 1.85
Jul 115.85 115.85 113.65 114.15 Down 1.85
Sep 117.65 117.70 115.55 116.05 Down 1.90
Dec 120.05 120.05 117.90 118.40 Down 1.90
Mar 121.05 121.05 120.35 120.70 Down 1.90
May 122.15 122.25 122.15 122.25 Down 1.90
Jul 123.70 123.85 123.70 123.85 Down 1.85
Sep 125.25 125.45 125.25 125.45 Down 1.80
Dec 127.70 Down 1.60
Mar 129.80 Down 1.60
May 131.25 Down 1.60
Jul 132.55 Down 1.60
Sep 133.65 Down 1.60