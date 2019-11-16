Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:
All times are Eastern.
TUESDAY, Nov. 19
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for October, 8:30 a.m.
Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October interest-rate meeting.
Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
WASHINGTON —Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for October, 10 a.m.
Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.