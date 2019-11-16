  1. Home
Creator of Lizzo’s signature slogan could get a Grammy nod

By MESFIN FEKADU , AP Music Writer, Associated Press
2019/11/16 01:10
This image released by 2BE Entertainment shows singer Mina Lioness in London on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

FILE - This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia.

FILE - This June 23, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles.

FILE - This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mina Lioness’ longstanding battle to finally receive writing credit on Lizzo’s megahit song “Truth Hurts” is paying off in more ways than one: it could win her a Grammy Award.

Lizzo's breakthrough tune features the signature line — "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that (expletive)” — a lyric that originated from a 2017 tweet by Lioness and was turned into a popular meme. And now Lioness, a singer based in London who Lizzo agreed to share writing credit, has a chance at earning her first Grammy nomination if “Truth Hurts” scores a nomination for song of the year — a category reserved for the writers of a song.

The Recording Academy will announce its nominees on Nov. 20.