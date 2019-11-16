In this Nov. 5, 2019 photo, retired Maria Gonzalez, 77, works selling tissue and toilet paper in downtown Santiago, Chile. Reforms to Chile’s dictator...
In this Nov. 5, 2019 photo, retired Maria Gonzalez, 77, poses for a photo as she takes a break from selling tissue and toilet paper in downtown Santia...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Segundo Vergara, 69, works cleaning the Plaza de Armas in downtown Santiago, Chile. Vergara, who earns 400,000 pe...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Magdalena Alvarez, 64, walks away after taking part in a protest against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, in do...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Rosa Lara, 74, poses for a photo inside a philately store in downtown of Santiago, Chile. The protests in Chile in...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Jose Urzua, 74, poses for a photo at his work at a store that sells spare parts for blenders, in downtown Santiago...
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Emilio Monardes, 78, works as a street merchant in downtown Santiago, Chile. More than 1.2-million Chileans receiv...
In this Nov. 5, 2019 photo, retired Nestor Osorio, 66, poses for a photo after a day of work in downtown Santiago, Chile. What started on Oct. 18 as a...
In this Nov. 12, 2019 photo, anti-government demonstrators carry a sign representing Chile's Constitution during protests, in Santiago, Chile. In 1981...
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Seventy-seven-year-old María Gonzalez is tired of waking up, Monday to Friday, to sell toilet paper in the Chilean capital. Her meager $146 monthly pension puts her below the poverty line, which in Chile is around $222 a month.
She’s an example of the pension dilemma has helped feed nearly a month of protests against social inequality in Chile.
Many want to overhaul a dictatorship-era private pension system that is widely criticized in a country with a rapidly aging population.
More than 1.2-million Chileans receive a pension that is less than $216 a month, well below the minimum salary of $400. Like Gonzalez, many retirees need to work in the informal sector to make ends meet.