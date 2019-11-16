LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Latest on Bolivia’s political confrontation (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Bolivia’s interim leader says Evo Morales will have to “answer to justice for electoral fraud” if he returns home.

Jeanine Áñez made the comment during a news conference Friday, a day after Morales insisted from asylum in Mexico that he remains the country’s legitimate president because his resignation was forced by the military and wasn’t formally accepted by Congress.

Añez was the top-ranking Senate opposition official when Morales resigned Sunday and says that the resignation of everyone else in the chain of succession left her with the presidency.

Morales left following massive demonstrations across the country alleging fraud in the Oct. 20 presidential election — irregularities certified by a team of auditors from the Organization of American States. Morales had claimed victory in his bid for a fourth term in office.

Áñez said Morales “left on his own. Nobody threw him out.”

___

1 a.m.

Bolivia’s interim leader says Evo Morales can’t run as a candidate in any new elections. That comes even as the ousted leader contends he is in fact still the president of the Andean country since its Legislative Assembly has yet to accept his resignation.

Bolivia is heading into uncharted territory, with lawmakers trying to reach a deal for new elections, protests raging in parts of the country and rival claims to the presidency.

Morales stepped down on Sunday at military prompting following nationwide protests over suspected vote-rigging in an Oct. 20 election in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office. An Organization of American States audit of the vote found widespread irregularities.