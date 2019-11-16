Suspected US neo-Nazi denied entry to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German border police say they’ve denied entry to a 31-year-old American who according to local media reports belonged to a far-right extremist group.

A spokesman for Germany’s federal police office said Friday that officers stopped the man as he arrived in Berlin Nov. 7 on a flight from Dublin and sent him back to Ireland.

German weekly Die Zeit reported that the man, whom it identified only as Kyle M., was a member of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. The group is suspected of issuing death threats against German politicians.

Federal police spokesman Jens Schobranski declined to confirm the man’s identity or say why he was denied entry.

Schobranski said the American claimed he wanted to get married in Germany and a woman was waiting for him at the airport.