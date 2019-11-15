  1. Home
Yale student fights against his mom’s possible deportation

By CLAUDIA TORRENS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/15 23:34
This photo provided by Cristian Padilla Romero, Tania Romero, left, is kissed by her son, Cristian Padilla Romero, in an Atlanta restaurant in 2019. T...

NEW YORK (AP) — A Yale University graduate student is trying to prevent the deportation of his mother to Honduras, a country where he says she won’t get the medical treatment she needs as a survivor of stage-four cancer.

Cristian Padilla Romero, a 24-year-old doctoral student, created an online petition asking for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release his mother. He also has raised more than $39,000 through a crowdfunding campaign for her legal and medical needs.

Tania Romero has been in a Georgia detention center since mid-August.

An ICE spokesperson said the agency is unable to comment on Romero’s case because of privacy restrictions.

The student said his mother was stopped for a speeding violation near Atlanta. She had no driver’s license, and police alerted ICE, he said.