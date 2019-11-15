

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was highly likely to announce her choice of former Premier William Lai (賴清德) as her running mate within the next 48 hours, a lawmaker with her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said Friday (November 15).

Recent media reports suggested she would reveal her pick on November 14, but the event did not occur. In the meantime, all other presidential contenders announced their vice-presidential partners for the January 11, 2020 election.

Accompanying Lai on a visit to a retirement home in Kaohsiung Friday, legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said that “everybody’s expectation” would not be empty but would be met within 48 hours, the Liberty Times reported.

Reacting to her words, the former premier was more cautious, emphasizing that choosing a vice-presidential candidate was the prerogative of the president. Lai was unwilling to reveal whether he had discussed the matter with President Tsai, according to the Liberty Times.

The two fought each other in the DPP presidential primaries earlier this year, but grew closer throughout the following months, with Lai campaigning on the president’s behalf with Taiwanese communities in the United States and appearing together at a legislative campaign event on November 2.

