TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the third year in a row, Keelung has received the EcoPort certification from the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO), reports said Friday (November 15).

The harbor on Taiwan’s north coast was the only port in all of Asia to receive the award this year, with 113 other ports in 25 countries.

As a result, Keelung has become a model other Asian harbors could learn from, CNA quoted officials as saying.

The transformation of a warehouse into a “green” environmentally friendly building and plans for an ecosystem park zone were the main reasons for Keelung’s continued prominence on the ESPO list.

A survey in 2018 showed that harbor activities no longer posed a threat to the environment neither at sea nor on land, the port authorities said.

