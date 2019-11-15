  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan port of Keelung wins European EcoPort certification

Only Asian port on the ESPO list: officials

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/15 20:11
Keelung.

Keelung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the third year in a row, Keelung has received the EcoPort certification from the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO), reports said Friday (November 15).

The harbor on Taiwan’s north coast was the only port in all of Asia to receive the award this year, with 113 other ports in 25 countries.

As a result, Keelung has become a model other Asian harbors could learn from, CNA quoted officials as saying.

The transformation of a warehouse into a “green” environmentally friendly building and plans for an ecosystem park zone were the main reasons for Keelung’s continued prominence on the ESPO list.

A survey in 2018 showed that harbor activities no longer posed a threat to the environment neither at sea nor on land, the port authorities said.
Keelung
environment
EcoPort
European Sea Ports Organization
ESPO

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
2019/10/21 17:45
Taiwan finds black box from Mirage jet two years after disappearance
Taiwan finds black box from Mirage jet two years after disappearance
2019/10/17 15:52
Heping Island in N. Taiwan likely site for indigenous submarine project
Heping Island in N. Taiwan likely site for indigenous submarine project
2019/10/17 15:28
Taiwan public gets glimpse of world's longest-serving submarine
Taiwan public gets glimpse of world's longest-serving submarine
2019/09/30 10:35
Taiwan Navy to show off ‘granddad’ of submarines
Taiwan Navy to show off ‘granddad’ of submarines
2019/09/27 19:10