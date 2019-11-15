TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – France’s Arianespace SA has won the bid to launch Taiwan’s Triton satellite into orbit in 2021, the Central News Agency reported Friday (November 15).

The new Taiwanese-developed weather satellite will cooperate with the existing Formosat-7 to collect information about wind speeds and other characteristics of the winds close to the ocean surface.

The launch is expected to happen from Kourou in the territory of French Guiana in South America and will also include satellites from other countries.

Over the past few years, SpaceX of the United States has been responsible for several launches of Taiwanese satellites.

Officials said that the Triton was 87-percent Taiwanese-made, overtaking even the 78 percent recorded for Formosat-5 and Formosat-7, CNA reported. Some of the practices and technology learned during the production of the previous satellites was applied to the one, while new elements will be use similarly used on future devices such as Formosat-8.

